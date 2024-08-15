Amplitude, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Amplitude in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amplitude by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

