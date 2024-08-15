Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
