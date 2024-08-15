Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $215.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

