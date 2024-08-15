Analysts Issue Forecasts for Broadwind, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadwind in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

BWEN stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 65.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind by 181.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

