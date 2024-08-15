Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $644.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $104,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

