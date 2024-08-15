Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

