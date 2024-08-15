Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Planet Fitness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/7/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $73.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

