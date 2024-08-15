Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $100.67

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -152.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

