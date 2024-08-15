Analysts Set Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Target Price at $21.67

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARDT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

About Ardent Health Partners

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.04 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.