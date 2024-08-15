Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$6.45

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEED

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$795.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.34. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$26.00.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.