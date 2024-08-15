Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $248.38

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of COIN opened at $195.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

