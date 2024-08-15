Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $46.41

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Endava Stock Down 0.5 %

DAVA opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 36.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endava by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Endava by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

