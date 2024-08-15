Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

