Analysts Set Expectations for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

