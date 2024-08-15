Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $41.55

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FE

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.28 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.