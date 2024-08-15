Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $150.11

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $138.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after buying an additional 199,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.