Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $541.85

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $541.85.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $563.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $564.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

