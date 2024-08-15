Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $24.33

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $23.30 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

