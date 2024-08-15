Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $681.21

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $681.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $661.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $653.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

