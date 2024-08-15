Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Price Target at $12.10

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.87 on Monday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
