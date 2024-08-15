Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Price Target at $12.10

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,730.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.87 on Monday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

