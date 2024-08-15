Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $61.86

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

