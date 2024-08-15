Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $45.57

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

