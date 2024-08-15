Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $40.08

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.36 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.