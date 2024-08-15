Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $87.43

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,993. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.