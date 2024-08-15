Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $38.62

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $5,000,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

