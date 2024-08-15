Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) in the last few weeks:
- 8/5/2024 – ACI Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2024 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – ACI Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 8/2/2024 – ACI Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/18/2024 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.20.
In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
