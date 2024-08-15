Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2024 – ACI Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2024 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – ACI Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/2/2024 – ACI Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

