Analyzing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $6.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. BancFirst pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 DBS Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BancFirst and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BancFirst currently has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than DBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 29.64% 14.10% 1.62% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and DBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $603.82 million 5.43 $212.46 million $6.12 16.23 DBS Group $25.60 billion 2.91 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats DBS Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company's Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

