Analyzing WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sixt and WillScot Mobile Mini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixt 0 0 0 0 N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 0 2 8 0 2.80

WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than Sixt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixt N/A N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 7.77% 24.27% 5.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sixt and WillScot Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sixt and WillScot Mobile Mini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 29.65 WillScot Mobile Mini $2.41 billion 2.73 $476.46 million $1.62 21.33

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. WillScot Mobile Mini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats Sixt on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.