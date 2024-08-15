Analyzing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerald presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.00%. Zhihu has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 75.61%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Emerald.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emerald has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $393.40 million 2.59 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -6.67 Zhihu $4.17 billion 0.08 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -2.70

Emerald has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -1.09% N/A -0.40% Zhihu -19.78% -16.88% -11.77%

Summary

Emerald beats Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

