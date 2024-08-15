Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 103,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 799,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

