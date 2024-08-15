Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

