Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Stock Price Down 9%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) fell 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Ansell Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

