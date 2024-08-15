Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN) Insider Bruce Richardson Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Richardson bought 1,200,000 shares of Anson Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$116,400.00 ($76,578.95).

Anson Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Get Anson Resources alerts:

About Anson Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anson Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in the United States and Western Australia. The company offers lithium, bromine, caustic soda, boron, and iodine; and zinc, lead, silver, graphite, nickel-cobalt laterite, vanadium, and uranium deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Anson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.