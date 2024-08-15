Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 53,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,433,847 shares in the company, valued at $235,473,008.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

Appian Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APPN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.47. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian



Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

