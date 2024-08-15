Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 2.8%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.84. 2,107,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,371,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Applied Digital Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

