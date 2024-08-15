Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman Sells 119,591 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 12th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

