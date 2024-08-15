AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CFO Matthew Stumpf Sells 60,615 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $91.91.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.