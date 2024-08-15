Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 41.3% in July

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of APRE opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APRE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
