AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri Sells 1,922 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,616.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATR opened at $143.86 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

