Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

