Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

