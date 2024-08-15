Argus Downgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

