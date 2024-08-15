Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Ralph E. Faison Buys 8,842 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

