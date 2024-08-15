Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s previous close.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.