Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.