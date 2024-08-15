Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading 7.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $196.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as high as $139.87 and last traded at $138.52. 388,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 368,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.48.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.