Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 680,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 20.4 %
Shares of ASTI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Solar Technologies
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.