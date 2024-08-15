Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 680,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of ASTI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

