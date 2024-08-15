Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 3.7 %

AWH stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

