ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.59 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

