Atlas Engineered Products (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect Atlas Engineered Products to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVE:AEP opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarus Securities upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.